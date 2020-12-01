Woman who fell in branch of Dunnes Stores awarded €83,000

Ann O'Loughlin

A woman who slipped and fell injuring her knees at a branch of Dunnes Stores has been awarded €83,000 by the High Court.

The award was made to 58-year-old Doris Whelan, who sued Dunnes Stores for injuries she claims she suffered following a fall at the supermarket at Ashleaf Shopping Centre, Walkinstown, Dublin 12 on June 27th, 2013.

Mr Justice Michael Hanna said he was satisfied Mrs Whelan had fallen due to a small amount of an oil-like substance on the floor of the supermarket and was entitled to damages.

Mrs Whelan of Newtown Lane, The Commons, Nurney, Co Kildare claimed that Dunnes were negligent by allowing the floor to be slippy, and in a hazardous condition resulting in her trip and fall.

Soft tissue injuries

Arising out of her fall, the former sales assistant said she suffered significant soft tissue injuries to her knees, which over a period of time severely affected her ability to walk and stand.

Her pain injuries resulted in her having to undergo knee replacement surgery.

Dunnes denied the claims, and in its defence had argued that she had contributed to her own injuries by allegedly failing to look where she was going.

Mr Justice Hanna said from the evidence put before the court, including CCTV pictures he had no doubt Mrs Whelan had slipped and fell on her knees, while she was wearing flat shoes.

The court said it accepted evidence that she had slipped on a small amount of an oil-like substance, which came from a stock trolley used by somebody stocking shelves in the supermarket.

Defence witness

The defence he said had not produced any evidence to counter that claim. The judge also said that he was surprised that a person employed to clean the store and who was present at the time of the accident, did not give evidence in the case.

The judge noted that this person was scheduled to give evidence regarding the scene of the accident, but did not do because the defendant could not locate the individual.

The judge added that Mrs Whelan had not overstated nor embellished her injuries nor details of her fall to the court.

Before the accident, he said, Mrs Whelan had no prior history of knee problems.

He noted she had undergone knee replacement surgery many years before she would ordinarily require it.

In the circumstances the court was awarding her a total of €83,250.

A stay was placed on the award in the event of an appeal provided that an interim payment of €40,000 was made to Mrs Whelan.