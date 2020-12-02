Applications open for sports grants

Wednesday, December 02, 2020

By Suzanne Pender

FIANNA Fáil TD for Carlow Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has welcomed news today that minister of state for sport Jack Chambers has launched the 2020 Sports Capital and Equipment Programme worth €40m.

The scheme, which is open to any not-for-profit sports club, community group or local authority, will begin accepting applications from 11 December.

“This is a welcome boost for the Irish sport sector and it will be a real lifeline for clubs and associations as they continue to battle the challenges posed by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic,” she said.

“The pandemic has emphasised how important sport is to our society. It not only plays a key role in our physical wellbeing, but also in our mental wellbeing. It is something that brings communities together and its valuable contribution to society is reflected in the funding available.

“Without doubt, this has been a tough year for many sports clubs in Carlow. This package of supports presents an opportunity for various clubs to make real improvements to their facilities and I would encourage all clubs who have been impacted by Covid-19 to apply as soon as possible,” concluded deputy Murnane O’Connor.

 

