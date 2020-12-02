Dublin city centre brightens up as ‘Winter Lights’ switched on

Digital Desk Staff

Light displays at 17 locations across Dublin city centre have been switched on for the month of December as part of the ‘Winter Light’ installations, with four new locations added since last year.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu said it was “heartening” to see the displays back up for their third year.

Ms Chu added that she would encourage people to come see the lights, while obeying Covid restrictions, and support local businesses in the area.

This year, the Mater Hospital, Capital Dock, the Jeanie Johnston ship and CHQ Triumphal Arch have been decked out in lights, with Smithfield also getting an enhanced display featuring photos from frontline workers to thank them for their contribution during the pandemic.

This year’s displays are also eco-friendly, using 157,800 low power LED lights, meaning some of the projections consume less than 80 per cent of traditional Christmas lights.

The Dublin City Council Culture Company is also working with community groups and artists across Dublin to create four new artworks, inspired by themes of community, hope, resilience, Christmas’ past and Dublin in winter.

Their work will be displayed at the Samuel Beckett Bridge, the Civic Offices at Wood Quay, City Hall and the Mater Hospital.