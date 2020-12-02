Gardaí identify 28 people involved in PUP scheme fraud

Wednesday, December 02, 2020

Digital Desk Staff

Gardaí have identified 28 people engaging in identity and fraud offences to obtain money under the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) system.

The investigation has uncovered a suspected international organised crime group, involving people based in Ireland and overseas.

Today, a number of searches were carried out in Limerick and Clare in connection with the investigation.

The joint-operation involving Department of Social Protection officials, Customs and Excise officials, Gardaí and the Armed Support and Garda Dog Units, discovered a number of documents and related material.

The materials have since been seized and are currently being examined.

Gardaí say the investigation is ongoing.

