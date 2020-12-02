Kildavin housing estate has been transformed into a winter wonderland

A CO CARLOW estate has embraced the festive season with gusto while raising valuable funds for charity.

Dazzling Christmas lights have been erected on all of the houses in the Glasheen estate in Kildavin.

The Christmas lights started to go up in mid-October and it took four weeks to erect all of them.

“We had Halloween lights alongside Christmas lights for a while,” remarked local man Stephen Tangney.

Murt Hendrick, Stephen and his husband Ger put the lights up, while local children made models and figures to make it just like a little winter wonderland.

Stephen and Ger started the lights craze years ago as they are a big Christmas family.

More and more neighbours have taken part in recent years and this year all 14 houses in the Kildavin estate have joined in. Visiting families have been gathering (while socially distanced) to take in the spectacle and drop a few euros into a charity bucket.

“It’s been huge in comparison to last year,” said Stephen. “We have a bucket which we take in every year and there has been a good amount so far. Looking at it, I think we have raised more than €1,000 already.

“It’s been great to see as well that with people not being able to go to Santa, some can come here. We have a sleigh in the garden and people are taking pictures of their children in front of it. The kids love it.”

The funds are being raised for Pieta House. Tragically, Stephen’s father Brendan died from suicide in May.

“They offered support to me,” said Stephen. “Christmas is a tough time for a lot of people.”

Stephen thanked all of the residents for taking part this year. The lights will be switched on each evening between 5pm and 10pm.

With kids often running around to look at all of the lights, visitors are asked to park their cars outside of the Glasheen estate during busy times.