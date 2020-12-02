Perfect day for a white wedding

By Elizabeth Lee

THE perfect wedding day was had when Chris Tierney married his sweetheart Lorraine Carpenter at a small, intimate gathering in the Woodford Dolmen Hotel, Carlow recently.

Twenty-five of their closest friends and family members gathered to bear witness and celebrate the union of the couple.

Chris, who’s from Rathwood, Coolkenno, and Lorraine from Old Leighlin met while they were students at IT Carlow ten years ago. Lorraine is the daughter of Lorraine and John Carpenter, while Chris’s parents are PJ and Theresa Tierney.

The couple had originally planned a wedding for 180 guests but the pandemic put paid to that notion. Chris and Lorraine decided to forge ahead with the plans, albeit with a smaller number of people.

“Why not go ahead with it? We thought that we had a choice of either stalling our lives because of Covid or just getting on with it. So we chose to have the wedding and it was the best decision. The Woodford Dolmen Hotel was amazing and we had a brilliant time with our family and friends,” said Chris.

“If anyone asked me if they should get married now, I’d say go ahead. We had a beautiful, intimate wedding day. It was perfect!”