Rise in domestic violence complaints in Carlow since lockdown began

THERE has been an increase in domestic incidents and breaches of court orders related to domestic violence in Carlow since the Covid-19 pandemic hit our shores.

Carlow’s top garda stated firmly that anyone who breaches a court order related to domestic violence would be arrested.

There was a zero tolerance to breaches of court orders such as barring, protection and safety orders.

“Our policy is absolutely pro-arrest. If we are called to a house where there is a court order enforced, the respondent will be arrested … end of, and brought before a court,” said Carlow Superintendent Aidan Brennan.

At a recent meeting of Carlow Joint Policing Committee, Supt Brennan shared provisional figures of breaches in court protection orders that are granted to victims of domestic violence, including barring, protection and safety orders.

Thirty-four breaches were reported between March and October of this year, compared with 25 in 2019. This represented an increase of 25%.

In relation to call-outs to domestic incidents where there were no court orders, there had been 172 compared with 149 in the same period in 2019, an increase of 15%.

Cllr Fergal Browne said there has been a lot of debate about the need for a refuge for women in Carlow and wondered did the figures back it up.

He asked was there a breakdown of whether there were disputes between families or visitors.

Supt Brennan said there was not that level of detail.

Anton Scheele from Carlow Women’s Aid thanked the gardaí for their work and said that communication between Women’s Aid and the gardaí is working well.

“This year more than any other year, we have seen more barring orders being granted than less safety orders,” said Mr Scheele.

Referring to the question of a refuge, Mr Scheele said barring orders allowed women and families to stay in their home safely, with the respondent forced to leave.

Supt Brennan added that gardaí called back to homes following domestic incidents where there was no court order to check on people’s welfare.

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor felt the real picture of domestic violence was probably not emerging as it was happening behind closed doors at home.