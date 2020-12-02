Songwriting contest on Facebook show

Tuesday, December 01, 2020

 

By Suzanne Pender

POPULAR Facebook show KMFL is hoping to encourage creativity this week with the launch of a songwriters’ contest.

The online show is the brainchild of local man Kevin Byrne and has been going from strength to strength, thanks to its mix of special guests and classic tunes.

Entries to the songwriting competition can be submitted by video clip to KMFL via Facebook or MP3 emailed to [email protected]. The closing date for entries is 31 December.

KMFL is also launching its Christmas radio show this Sunday, 6 December, at 6pm. Their charity partner is Carlow Mental Health Association, while the show is sponsored by Bramley’s Jewellers. The full schedule is available on KMFL’s Facebook page and website.

 

By
