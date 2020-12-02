Zoom launch for 2021 edition of Carloviana

By Charlie Keegan

THE 2021 edition of Carloviana, the annual journal of the Carlow Historical and Archaeological Society (CHAS), will be launched on Zoom tomorrow Thursday, 2 December, by minister of state for heritage Malcolm Noonan, the Green Party TD for Carlow/Kilkenny.

Covid-19 restrictions, which do not allow for congregational gatherings, have brought about the enforced change of format for this year’s launch. Because of this, the launch will take place by Zoom. Details of the Zoom link will be available on the society’s website – www.carlowhistorical.com.

CHAS was established in 1946 as the Old Carlow Society (OCS). It currently has 235 members and will celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2021. Carloviana was first published in 1947 and the 2021 edition will be its 72nd publication. All previous editions of Carloviana are available to view for free on the CHAS website.

This year’s offering contains more than 200 pages and is well-illustrated with both colour and black-and-white photographs. It is again edited by John Kelly and his editorial team. Contributors range from academics to local historians, and while the majority are Carlovians, there are also offerings from Waterford, Wexford, Kildare and Cork as well as France and Canada.

In this Covid year, it is a tribute to Carloviana contributors that they have produced such a range of interesting and thought-provoking articles. Themes which jump out include

● Early Christianity in Carlow

● ‘Local Gentry families: The Bunburys’ – contributed by TV personality and Carlovian Turtle Bunbury; and The Wolseleys in Tullow

● Articles on the 1798 Rebellion include two first-hand accounts of what happened in Carlow, as well as the complete publication of Thomas Finn’s account of the Rising