Aldi announces extended Christmas opening hours

James Cox

Aldi Ireland is extending the opening hours of its 145 Irish stores in the run up to Christmas in a bid to allow customers to get their shopping done quickly and safely.

Aldi stores across the country will be open at 8am during the Christmas period while closing time on Christmas week will be 11pm.

These hours will vary for a few stores so Aldi has advised people to check the hours locally.

In addition, Aldi Specialbuys returned to middle aisles across all stores nationwide this week. Product lines have been extended, meaning customers will now be able to pick up Specialbuys three times a week.

Leading up to the festive season, new items will be added every Tuesday, as well as the usual Thursday and Sunday drops in stores.

A dedicated store marshal has been assigned to each Aldi store to make sure customers queues are orderly and following social distancing guidelines.

Niall O’Connor, Aldi group managing director, said: “Providing a safe environment for our customers and staff is our number one priority. We are extending our opening hours this Christmas to make sure more shoppers can avail of our unbeatable range and prices and safely pick up everything they need.

“The vast majority of our stores will be open from 8am-11pm during Christmas week to spread the demand and allow customers shop when suits them best. Our stores will be fully stocked with daily deliveries, often multiple times a day, with all of our award-wining products so customers can rest assured they will find everything they need for a special Christmas at Aldi.”

Aldi Extended Christmas Opening Hours:

Friday 18th: 9am to 10pm

Saturday 19th: 9am to 10pm

Sunday 20th: 8am to 10pm

Monday 21st: 8am to 11pm

Tuesday 22nd: 8am to 11pm

Wednesday 23rd: 8am to 11pm

Thursday 24th: 8am to 7pm