Anti-vaccine protesters target primary schools in Cork

Thursday, December 03, 2020

Parents at Cork schools were targeted by anti-vaccination protesters on Wednesday who handed out “scaremongering” leaflets containing misinformation about the flu vaccine for children.

According to The Irish Examiner, two women stood outside the gates of a Ballincollig primary school and attempted to hand out flyers containing misinformation about the nasal flu vaccine to parents as they collected their children.

Representatives from the school were unavailable to comment when contacted on Wednesday evening.

Parents at two more schools in the Ballincollig area were also approached by anti-vaccination protesters.

The leaflets they attempted to distribute, copies of which have been seen by The Irish Examiner, contained incorrect claims about the flu vaccine and children.

These mainly relate to the vaccine’s safety, efficiency and long-term effects.

It is not known who the women are or if they are associated with any particular group. The leaflets distributed to parents were printed on plain paper and did not display any logos.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Covid vaccine development was not rushed, WHO doctor says

Thursday, 03/12/20 - 9:40am

Almost 300,000 essential therapy appointments missed in first half of year

Thursday, 03/12/20 - 9:27am

Simon Coveney sees ‘good chance’ of Brexit deal within days

Thursday, 03/12/20 - 8:58am