Carlow man charged with posting photos of boys who murdered teenage girl

A CARLOW man who shared photos of the killers of a teenage girl on Facebook appeared before a sitting of the local district court last week.

Kenneth Griffin, Cois Abhainn, Burrin Road, Carlow pleaded guilty to publishing photos of the two boys convicted of murdering the girl on Facebook, contrary to the ***Children’s Act***.

The two teenage boys, who were 13 years’ old at the time, had the legal right of anonymity due to their age. Detective Garda Niall Carolan gave evidence that on 18 June 2019 the pair were convicted.

At their first court appearance, Det Carolan said the presiding judge had highlighted reporting restrictions and that the accused should not be identified. However, their identities have been reported online by a number of people, including the accused.

On 19 June 2019, Mr Griffin shared photos the two youths on the Carlow Live Facebook page, said the detective. They were accompanied by the comment ‘Ooops, F**k them’.

Det Carolan said the defendant met gardaí by appointment and made full admissions.

Mr Griffin has 11 previous convictions, but only three in this jurisdiction for road traffic matters.

Mr Griffin represented himself in court and said he had been under the mistaken belief that he could publish the photos.

“I apologise for my role,” he said. “I made a judgement in error. I genuinely thought after the conviction that it would be public knowledge.”

Judge Geraldine Carthy adjourned the matter for a probation report until 3 February.