By Elizabeth Lee

A LARGE Christmas wreath, which was on display on the Credit Union wall at Link Road in Tullow was stolen sometime between Monday and Saturday 23-28 November. Local gardaĆ­ are asking anyone who may have information to contact them.

They are also investigating an incident where it is believed a shed was deliberately set on fire. The arson attack occurred in Shraughaun Close, Tullow in the early hours of Tuesday morning, 1 December. Contact gardaĆ­ in Tullow with any information.