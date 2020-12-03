Coronavirus in Ireland: latest case numbers in your area

Digital Desk Staff

Four regions in Donegal have 14-day incidence rates of Covid-19 that are three times the national average.

The local electoral areas of Cardonagh, Buncrana, Milford and Letterkenny each have incidence rates per 100,000 in excess of 250, Lettkenny claiming the top spot with 289.

The data from the two-week period between November 17th and 30th shows the Dundalk-Carlingford LEA with 257.8, the third highest rate in the country.

Callan-Thomastown and Pilltown in Co Kilkenny both have rates just over 200, in addition to Claremorris in Co Mayo which recorded a rate of 232.1.

Several LEAs around the country had no cases per 100,000, including much of west Mayo and Galway.

On a county basis, Donegal has the highest 14-day incidence rate with 212.3 cases per 100,000 up to December 2nd according to the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

Louth has the second highest rate, on 162.2, followed by Kilkenny (147.1) and Limerick (132.9).

According to Nphet’s data, six counties recorded no new cases of Covid-19 in the 24 hours to midnight on Wednesday; Mayo, Laois, Clare, Kerry, Offaly and Wexford.

Meanwhile, Leitrim was the only county to report less than 20 cases in the two-week period between November 19th and December 2nd, with just three new cases.

Today, 183 cases of Covid-19 were recorded in the Republic, with six additional deaths. Ireland’s total case numbers now stands at 73,228, while the death toll has increased to 2,080.

Of today’s cases, 82 were men, 101 were women. 60 per cent were under the age of 45 and the median age was 36 years old.

Dublin recorded 56 of the cases, while there were 26 in Donegal, 13 in Limerick, 11 in Kilkenny, 11 in Monaghan. The remaining 66 cases were spread across 15 other counties.

As of 2pm today, there was also 239 patients being treated with Covid-19 in hospitals around the country, 32 of whom were in ICUs.

Ireland’s national 14-day incidence rate is now 79.7 per 100,000, the lowest of any EU country.