Death Notices

Olive Foxe (née McNamara)

Ballygowan, Milford, Co. Carlow and formerly Castleroe, Maganey, Co. Kildare and Clough, Co. Kilkenny, passed away peacefully, on 1 December at St Luke’s Hospital, Co. Kilkenny.

Beloved wife of Martin, much loved mother of Sharon and Lorraine, adored grandmother of Luke, Mathey and Cynthia and cherished sister of Tom, Michael, Joan, Kathleen, Teresa, Martina and the late Breda, Mary and Rose.

She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, son-in-law Stephen, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Olives’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing at home. Removal from her home on Friday at 10.30am to St Fintan’s Church, Ballinabranna, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael (Mick) Regan

Graiguenaspidogue, Nurney, Co. Carlow, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on December 2nd , 2020, at his home.

Beloved husband of Maureen, much loved father of Linda (Kenny), Michael and predeceased by his daughter Elizabeth Ann, adored grandfather of Orla, Ciara and Mikey and cherished brother of the late Paddy.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, grandchildren, son-in-law Paul, Michael’s partner Helen, sisters-in-law, nephews John and Pat, relatives and his wide circle of good friends. May Mick’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home for family, neighbours and close friends. Removal from there on Friday at 10.30am to St Joseph’s Church, Tinryland, (via Linkardstown and Ballyloo) arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Iain Leonard Blair

Gurteen, Crettyard, Carlow / Castlecomer, Kilkenny

Suddenly, in St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny on Monday 30 November.

Deeply regretted by his parents, Len and Chris, his sister, Sarah and brother-in-law Fran, his nephew Ewan, aunts and uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.

A private family cremation will be held.

Anne Brennan (formerly Laffan)

Anne Brennan, Suaimhneas, Main St., Tyrrellspass, Co. Westmeath and formerly Dublin and Tinryland, Carlow, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on 1 December, 2020, at South Westmeath Hospice, Athlone, Co Westmeath.

Much loved mother of Kara, Emer and Kevin and cherished sister of Eddie, Seamus, Angy and the late Henry.

She will be sadly missed by her loving son, daughters, brothers, sister, former husband Micheal Laffan, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place for family in St Joseph’s Church, Tinryland, on Saturday at 11am and will be followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.