Death notices and funeral arrangements

Derek HUTTON

465 Pollerton Big, Pollerton, Carlow

Derek Hutton, died 2 December (suddenly) at his home aged 42years. Most cherished youngest son of John (Jack) and Margaret. Sadly missed by his heartbroken parents, brothers Gary and Shane, their partners Chiara and Jackie, uncles James, Michael and Pat, aunts Marcella, Maureen and Winnie, nephews and nieces Emma, Sean, Cate, Ruairí, Daragh and Neasa, cousins, relatives and friends.

Funeral details to be announced later.

Rose DOYLE

5 St. Patrick’s Avenue, Carlow Town, Carlow

Rose Doyle, died December 2nd 2020 suddenly at her home. Predeceased by her husband Johnny, infant son Noel and grand-daughter Aishling. Sadly missed by her daughters Angela, Teresa, Mary, Valerie and Susan, sons John and Anthony, sons-in-law Michael, Pat and Noel, daughter-in-law Lorraine, John’s partner Pauline, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

Michael ABBEY

32 Green Road, Carlow Town, Carlow

died 2 December (peacefully) at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, following a short illness. Former Councillor Carlow Town and County Councils. Dearly loved husband of Bridie and adored father of Michelle, Sharon, Karl and Denise and predeceased by his daughter Baby Karen. Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughters, brother Tony, sister Anne, son-in-law Barry, Denise’s partner Columba, grandchildren Eoin, Kate, Emily, Conor, Finn and Clara, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends

May Michael Rest in Peace.

Owing to Government guidelines a private Funeral Mass will be celebrated on (Saturday) morning at 11am in The Church of the Holy Family, Askea followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow. The Mass may be viewed on the parish webcam with the following link www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/.

Olive Foxe (née McNamara)

Ballygowan, Milford, Co. Carlow and formerly Castleroe, Maganey, Co. Kildare and Clough, Co. Kilkenny, passed away peacefully, on 1 December at St Luke’s Hospital, Co. Kilkenny.

Beloved wife of Martin, much loved mother of Sharon and Lorraine, adored grandmother of Luke, Mathey and Cynthia and cherished sister of Tom, Michael, Joan, Kathleen, Teresa, Martina and the late Breda, Mary and Rose.

She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, son-in-law Stephen, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Olives’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing at home. Removal from her home on Friday at 10.30am to St Fintan’s Church, Ballinabranna, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael (Mick) Regan

Graiguenaspidogue, Nurney, Co. Carlow, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on December 2nd , 2020, at his home.

Beloved husband of Maureen, much loved father of Linda (Kenny), Michael and predeceased by his daughter Elizabeth Ann, adored grandfather of Orla, Ciara and Mikey and cherished brother of the late Paddy.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, grandchildren, son-in-law Paul, Michael’s partner Helen, sisters-in-law, nephews John and Pat, relatives and his wide circle of good friends. May Mick’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace. Reposing at his home for family, neighbours and close friends.

Removal from there on Friday at 10.30am to St Joseph’s Church, Tinryland, (via Linkardstown and Ballyloo) arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Iain Leonard Blair

Gurteen, Crettyard, Carlow / Castlecomer, Kilkenny

Suddenly, in St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny on Monday 30 November.

Deeply regretted by his parents, Len and Chris, his sister, Sarah and brother-in-law Fran, his nephew Ewan, aunts and uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.

A private family cremation will be held.

Anne Brennan (formerly Laffan)

Anne Brennan, Suaimhneas, Main St., Tyrrellspass, Co. Westmeath and formerly Dublin and Tinryland, Carlow, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on 1 December, 2020, at South Westmeath Hospice, Athlone, Co Westmeath.

Much loved mother of Kara, Emer and Kevin and cherished sister of Eddie, Seamus, Angy and the late Henry.

She will be sadly missed by her loving son, daughters, brothers, sister, former husband Micheal Laffan, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place for family in St Joseph’s Church, Tinryland, on Saturday at 11am and will be followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.