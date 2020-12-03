Dublin Bus announces new 24-hour service, 80 new jobs

James Cox

Dublin Bus has announced a new 24-hour service, improvements around seven routes and 80 new jobs.

From Sunday, December 13th, a new 24-hour service for Route 39a (between Ongar and UCD Belfield) will be in operation.

The new service improvements, which include an additional 824 departures per week, are as a result of a €4.9 million investment, provided by the National Transport Authority (NTA).

The funding was made available through the Government’s July stimulus plan and will lead to the creation of 80 additional jobs to the company’s existing 3,500 strong team.

Improvements

The improvements are designed to offer customers more choice and a more frequent service across Dublin Bus’ 109 routes.

All three 24-hour services — Route 39a (connecting Ongar & UCD Belfield), Route 41 (city centre to the airport and on to Swords) and Route 15 (from Ballycullen Road, through the city centre, on to Clongriffin) — run at a 30-minute frequency throughout the night from 11.30pm to 5am.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said: “I am delighted to welcome this expansion in Dublin Bus services, which is funded by the Government’s stimulus package. Dublin Bus has done a great job during the pandemic. As we look forward to a post-Covid future, it is important that we resource our public transport system for the recovery. These new services will give passengers more choices and more flexibility and will also see the creation of 80 new jobs.”