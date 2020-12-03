Latest Carlow Covid-19 figures

Nine more cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Carlow on Thursday evening.

Carlow has the seventh highest rate of Covid-19 in Ireland presently and has reported 56 cases in the last two weeks. It marks a worrying trend of high single digit daily increases in the last five days in Carlow. The county’s Covid rate is 98 cases per 100,000, above the national average of 79.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today also been notified of 6 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

There has now been a total of 2,080 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Wednesday 2nd December, the HPSC has been notified of 183 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 73,228* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

82 are men / 101 are women

60% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 36 years old

56 in Dublin, 26 in Donegal, 13 in Limerick, 11 in Kilkenny, 11 in Monaghan and the remaining 66 cases are spread across 15 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 239 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 32 are in ICU. 10 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.