Little Amira will launch fundraising campaign for children’s ambulance

By Elizabeth Lee

A THREE-YEAR-OLD girl who is wheelchair-bound after a horrific car crash has just launched a campaign to raise money for Bumbleance, the children’s ambulance service.

Amira O’Toole Rauf lives in Ballinabranna and two years ago, in November 2018, she and her mother Caroline were involved in a car accident that left Caroline badly injured and baby Amira paralysed.

Named ‘Princess Amira’ by her family because of her bravery, Amira spent 18 months in Temple Street Children’s Hospital, where she underwent multiple surgeries and, against all odds, was finally able to return home to Ballinabranna during the summer.

She arrived home triumphantly to a warm reception of her family and neighbours in a Bumbleance, an ambulance that’s especially fitted out for children. Since then, the Bumbleance service has brought Amira to numerous appointments in Temple Street, and now, the O’Toole Rauf family want to give them something back by way of thanks.

“The Bumbleance service is so valuable to us, because using any other sort of transport would be difficult for Amira because of all the equipment that she needs,” explained Caroline. “It’s an amazing set up, it’s designed specially for kids. It’s so comfortable for them and you know that they’re safe. The children deserve nothing less,” added Caroline.

She has come up with a brilliant idea for how to raise funds for the service and will launch the ’50k my way’ campaign tomorrow, Tuesday, at Ballinabranna NS.

Little Amira is taking part in the 50-kilometre walk/run herself, using her wheelchair with the help of her mother, and now she’s asking other people to join her. There’s no time limit for how long participants take to complete the 50 kilometres, but registration ends on 31 December. It’s organised through Pop Up Races and costs €19 to take part.

Everyone who completes the 50 kilometres will receive a specially-commissioned medal featuring Amira in her wheelchair as well as a rainbow, which represents all of the little children who sadly never made it home from Temple Street.

Caroline hopes to raise about €5,000 for Bumbleance and will also launch a raffle today at Ballinabranna NS. Some top prizes are up for grabs, such as vouchers for O’Neill’s butchers, One 4 All, Scats Bouncing Castles and lots of other goodies. Tickets are on sale in Ballinabranna and in Carlow town and cost just €2 each.