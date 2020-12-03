Winning €10.7m Lotto ticket sold in Cork

A lucky ticket holder in Co Cork won nearly €11 million in the Lotto on Wednesday night.

The National Lottery confirmed that one player in the county scooped the jackpot worth €10,780,193.

The win is officially the 20th biggest prize win in the history of the National Lottery.

The ticket holder, who has yet to make contact, purchased their winning Quick Pick ticket on Sunday, November 29th.

A National Lottery spokesperson said they are still waiting for the lucky ticket holder to make contact and they expect to reveal the name and the location of the store which sold the ticket in the next couple of days.

“With a jackpot win of this amount, it is important that we take some time to inform the winning retailer and of course to give the winning ticketholder the time and space they need to let this amazing win sink in so we will be announcing the winning store in the coming days,” they said.

The winning numbers were 9, 12, 22, 28, 35 and 47 – the bonus number was 37.

