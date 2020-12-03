Toy Show star Adam King set for another Late Late appearance

James Cox

Adam King, a six-year-old from Cork, won the hearts of the nation last Friday night when he told Ryan Tubridy of his ambition to work at grounds control at NASA during his appearance on The Late Late Toy Show.

After a whirlwind week, Adam will be chatting with Tubridy and astronaut Chris Hadfield — a hero of Adam’s with more than a few miles in space under his belt — on tomorrow night’s show.

Sharon Shannon will be in studio as her contribution to Irish trad scene over the years is honoured.

Among those who will be paying tribute to Sharon’s talents will be President Michael D Higgins and U2 bassist Adam Clayton.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5g6HXuhoKLw

She will be joined by a number of well-known Irish musicians including Clayton, Donal Lunny, Denise Chaila, Steve Wickham, and Mundy to perform some of her best-known numbers for viewers at home.

Take That frontman Gary Barlow will be discussing his productivity during lockdown which saw him taking part in a number of online duets, including teaming up with singer Eva Norton for last week’s performance of Rule the World on The Late Late Toy Show. Barlow will also be performing his new single.

With the All-Ireland football and hurling finals just around the corner, Tubridy will be joined by GAA President John Horan and sports broadcaster Damien Lawlor to discuss the approaching finale of what has been an unprecedented season for all involved in GAA.

The Late Late Show airs on Friday, December 5th at 9.35 pm on RTÉ One.