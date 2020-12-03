Visual reopens its galleries and shops today

By Suzanne Pender

VISUAL opens its doors to the public today Thursday 3 December with a new season of artworks, a collaboration with Form Carlow and a captivating Christmas light display.

This December VISUAL brings you art exhibitions, online activities for all ages, podcasts and a Christmas shop in collaboration with Carlow’s Form Design group. Inspired by the season’s exhibitions the beautiful light box building has been decorated with winter wonderland scenes.

In the Galleries

The Soil Became Scandinavian is a film/sculptural installation by Adrian Duncan and Feargal Ward. It traces the steps of Irish forester Dermot Mangan who was sent to rural Finland in 1946 to find trees in sufficient size and number to be used as Rural-Electricity-Scheme poles in Ireland.

The Rural Electrification Scheme impacted the social, economic, and industrial development of the country, and transformed both urban and rural life beyond recognition. Alongside the film, discarded ESB poles rest as objects in the space, the smell is of creosote.

In addition to the exhibition, or if you cannot visit them in person right now, listen to Finnish Journey, an essay by Adrian Duncan at www.visualcarlow.ie. The story is read by Irish actor Barry Ward and charts the artists’ journey to Finland to research and make the film. This audiobook project was kindly supported by Carlow Library Services.

The Best Laid Plans sees Tom Fitzgerald cast a satirical glance at 2020 and sketches it out in a series of drawings about Trumpism, Brexit and COVID-19. The Best Laid Plans illustrates how satire and political cartooning can capture the spirit and pressures of a time with quick precision. Drawn on ceramic tiles these sharp witted drawings present a perspective on the year that was.

VISUAL’s new Curator of Learning Clare Breen takes over the Lobby Gallery with this season’s learning programme When We Can Travel Again. Responding to The Soil Became Scandinavian, it explores ideas of staying at home while dreaming of travelling. Visitors to the gallery can have a full body experience visiting strange and wonderful landscapes from real life and the imagination in a green screen video studio. Children can also contribute drawings and stories thinking about where they would like to travel when lockdown is over.

Christmas Lights

Bringing some light to the dark winter months, VISUAL has transformed the building into a shadow theatre. Inspired by our Main Gallery exhibition, The Soil Becomes Scandinavian, the building glows and illuminates a winter forest.

Homemade

Homemade is back with a new series of activities that you can do at home, with things that you might already have in your house. Curated by Clare Breen, Homemade responds to themes, artworks and ideas that emerge from VISUAL’s artistic programme with activities for families and young people. The first video in the new series is a Winter shadow box inspired by The Soil Became Scandinavian. Follow step by step videos by artist Siobhán Jordan and download activity sheets at www.visualcarlow.ie.

FORM @ VISUAL

This December VISUAL and FORM collaborate to showcase and sell Carlow-made design and craft. VISUAL is committed to developing the sustainability of artistic practice both locally and nationally and delighted to collaborate with this group of talented makers based in Co. Carlow.

The FORM network consists of designers makers and craftspeople, who create high quality homeware, gifts and wearable pieces. All members live and work in County Carlow. Collectively, FORM aims to raise the profile of designer makers and craftspeople, promote County Carlow as a destination for design and craft and provide a forum for designer makers and craftspeople. FORM Carlow is supported by Carlow County Council Local Enterprise Office. Find out more at www.formcarlow.com

Shop @ VISUAL

As well as FORM design and crafts, the VISUAL shop is a treasure trove of books, stationery and gifts. Browse a lovingly curated selection of art books, journals, fiction and non-fiction for all ages. Explore an eclectic collection of notebooks, stationery, cards, bags and posters. Choose a gift for a loved one or treat yourself this Christmas.

Visit www.visualcarlow.ie to book your free gallery tickets in advance and learn how VISUAL is ensuring your visit is safe as possible.

Opening Hours (gallery and shop)Tuesday-Sunday 11am-5.30pm Closed Mondays