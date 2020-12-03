What’s the final day for posting around the world?

THE latest date for posting to the USA, Canada, Asia, Australia and New Zealand is this coming Monday, 7 December. With friends and family unable to travel, staying connected this Christmas is more important than ever before.

With Covid restrictions, unprecedented mail volumes and uncertain weather conditions around the world, An Post is urging people to get posting as soon as possible.

All are being asked to include a full and correct postal address, along with your return address on the top left corner of all cards and gifts that you are sending. Also, wrap gifts well with plenty tape and packing to protect them during transit.

Latest dates of posting: