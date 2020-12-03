Wintry showers and icy stretches forecast for rest of week

A snow and ice warning is in place for parts of the north of the country on Thursday.

A yellow warning was issued for Co Donegal on Wednesday and is in place until midnight with reduced visibility likely in areas.

A similar warning was in place until 8am this morning for counties Antrim, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry.

Met Éireann has also warned that it will be “much colder” across the country for the rest of the week, with sharp to severe frosts, icy stretches and some wintry showers.

Thursday is due to be a chilly day for much of the country. After a cloudy and damp start for most with early rain and drizzle, it will gradually become brighter from the northwest.

Early cold snap in December

By the afternoon, most areas will see bright spells but with a few wintry showers lingering in the far west and north. Highest temperatures will be between three to six degrees.

Thursday night will be dry and cold for most with a frost. Ulster and Leinster will be dry, while the west coast of Munster and Connacht will have a risk of showers at times throughout the night.

There will be clear periods for most areas with gentle north-westerly breeze. Lowest temperatures will be between zero and minus three degrees.

A dry start for most of the country on Friday, while just the west coast of Munster and Connacht will have light showers. The afternoon will see rain for Ulster and Leinster, with Munster and Connacht remaining dry and bright.

Friday evening will be damp for many, with a fresh north-westerly breeze. Highest temperatures will be between four to seven degrees.