Death notices and funeral arrangements

Derek HUTTON

465 Pollerton Big, Pollerton, Carlow

Derek Hutton, died 2 December (suddenly) at his home aged 42years. Most cherished youngest son of John (Jack) and Margaret. Sadly missed by his heartbroken parents, brothers Gary and Shane, their partners Chiara and Jackie, uncles James, Michael and Pat, aunts Marcella, Maureen and Winnie, nephews and nieces Emma, Sean, Cate, Ruairí, Daragh and Neasa, cousins, relatives and friends.

Owing to Government guidelines a private Funeral Mass (max 25) will be celebrated on Monday morning at 11am in The Church of the Holy Family, Askea followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow. The Mass may be viewed on the parish webcam with the following link www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/.

Rose DOYLE

5 St. Patrick’s Avenue, Carlow Town, Carlow

Rose Doyle, died 2 December suddenly at her home. Predeceased by her husband Johnny, infant son Noel and grand-daughter Aishling. Sadly missed by her daughters Angela, Teresa, Mary, Valerie and Susan, sons John and Anthony, sons-in-law Michael, Pat and Noel, daughter-in-law Lorraine, John’s partner Pauline, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

Michael Abbey

32 Green Road, Carlow Town, Carlow

died 2 December (peacefully) at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, following a short illness. Former Councillor Carlow Town and County Councils. Dearly loved husband of Bridie and adored father of Michelle, Sharon, Karl and Denise and predeceased by his daughter Baby Karen. Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughters, brother Tony, sister Anne, son-in-law Barry, Denise’s partner Columba, grandchildren Eoin, Kate, Emily, Conor, Finn and Clara, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Owing to Government guidelines a private Funeral Mass will be celebrated on (Saturday) morning at 11am in The Church of the Holy Family, Askea followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow. The Mass may be viewed on the parish webcam with the following link www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/.

Anne Brennan (formerly Laffan)

Anne Brennan, Suaimhneas, Main St., Tyrrellspass, Co. Westmeath and formerly Dublin and Tinryland, Carlow, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on 1 December, 2020, at South Westmeath Hospice, Athlone, Co Westmeath.

Much loved mother of Kara, Emer and Kevin and cherished sister of Eddie, Seamus, Angy and the late Henry.

She will be sadly missed by her loving son, daughters, brothers, sister, former husband Micheal Laffan, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place for family in St Joseph’s Church, Tinryland, on Saturday at 11am and will be followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Maire Murphy (nee Horan)

Mannering St, Manchester, UK, and formerly of Ballymanus Terrace, Carlow died peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Sunday 29 November.

Marie is predeceased by her husband James (Jimmy), sister Cecilia, brothers Paddy, Eamonn, Oliver, Michael, John and recently Gerald.

Marie will be sadly missed by her family, daughters Theresa, Caroline, Son Gerald (Ged), sister Kathleen and Dympha, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, son-in-law Tristan, daughter-in-law Suzanne, grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives, and a wide circle of friends.

Funeral Mass in St Joseph’s Church, Plymouth Grove, Longsight, Manchester at 1pm on Friday 11 December.