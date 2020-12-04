Brian Stanley should answer to Dáil over tweets, says Helen McEntee

Digital Desk Staff

The Minister for Justic has suggested Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley should come before the Dáil to explain and apologise for tweets he sent.

Helen McEntee has said it would be “appropriate” for Mr Stanley address the Dáil on the matter.

“When we make commentary and when we do so publicly, You know, we need to be clear in what we are saying and what exactly we mean by it and I would like to get that clarity from him, whether it’s in the Dáil, yes, to me that would be appropriate,” she said.

She added that she would also like to hear from party leader Mary Lou McDonald, the Irish Examiner reports.

“My own view is that it referred very negatively and in a completely inappropriate way to the sexuality of my own party leader. And I do think he needs to clarify why he tweeted it and what exactly it was in reference to and I think that’s not just a political thing I think LGBT groups would share the same view.”

Speaking on LMFM radio, Ms McEntee said: “I’m not in the business of demanding people resign, that’s not the way I work and I don’t think it’s the way our party work in in politics. But I do think more answers need to be given.”

Earlier the Finance Minister launched a scathing attack on the Sinn Féin TD claiming his apology for controversial tweets sent is “not enough”.

Paschal Donohoe hit out at Sinn Féin claiming their tone and how they deal with issues “poisons the well of how we debate politics in our country”.

Mr Stanley deleted his Twitter account last night after a tweet, which was taken as offensive to LGBT people, was highlighted.