Covid-19 in Ireland: Latest county-by-county data

Kenneth Fox

Donegal is the county with the highest 14 day incidence rate in the country with a rate of 212.3, according to data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

From November 19th up until midnight on December 2nd, Donegal recorded a total of 338 cases of Covid-19.

While Louth remains the county with the second highest incidence rate with 162.2, the county with the third highest rate is now Kilkenny which is now at 147.1.

During this 14-day period Louth recorded 209 cases of the virus while Kilkenny recorded 146 cases of Covid-19.

The county with the lowest incidence rate in the country is Leitrim which only recorded three new cases of the virus in the past 14 days.

Overall, Ireland recorded a total of 3,794 cases of Covid-19 and currently has a rate of 79.67.

Ireland now has the lowest 14 day incidence rate in the EU, followed by Finland which was a rate of 111.6.

Out of the 3,794 cases, 1,413 cases of Covid-19 were associated with clusters and 419 healthcare workers contracted the virus.

During this period, 242 people were hospitalised with the virus and a further nine people were admitted to ICU.

Age breakdown

The median age of cases during this 14-day period was 34 years of age.

In terms of the age breakdown of cases, 35-44 years old accounted for the most cases with 594, while 25-34 year olds accounted for 552 cases.

In terms of those who ended up being hospitalised with the virus, 75-84 year olds accounted for the most with 69 people, followed 65-74 year olds who accounted for 41 people.

Yesterday, 183 new cases of Covid-19 and six deaths were reported to the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

However, deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said an IT issue may have resulted in up to 100 cases going unrecorded overnight.