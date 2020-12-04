Fifteen teachers self-isolating after Covid outbreak in Limerick school

Fifteen teachers have had to self-isolate following a Covid-19 outbreak in a Co Limerick secondary school.

The Irish Times reports that six teachers at the school have tested positive for coronavirus since last weekend, which led to a further nine teachers being deemed close contacts and having to self-isolate for 14 days.

As a precautionary measure, all of the school’s remaining teachers along with ancillary staff have been tested and returned negative results for Covid-19.

The school’s principal confirmed details of the outbreak to The Irish Times, but requested that the school not be named to protect the privacy of staff members.

Student cases

The school has not been notified of any student cases. However, as a precaution, all transition year students and a “small” number of students from other year groups have been identified as close contacts and have been asked to self-isolate.

Due to the large number of teachers absent through self-isolation, some year groups have been asked to stay at home and will be taught remotely next week.

However, most classes will go ahead as planned while it is envisaged all Christmas exams will continue.