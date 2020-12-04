Met Éireann issues nationwide warning for gusts up to 100km/h

Tomas Doherty

A status yellow wind warning has been issued for the entire country.

Met Éireann said gusts of up to 100km/h are expected with a risk of coastal flooding.

The warning is valid from 11am on Friday until 6am on Saturday morning.

This comes as parts of Britain woke up to snowfall overnight and a warning that further wintry weather may be on the way.

The UK Met Office said that wet snow fell on Friday morning across southern parts of England.

Rain, sleet and snow is also expected across a broad swathe of Scotland and northern England.

Snow in parts of Scotland overnight left motorists tackling difficult driving conditions while there were also reports of “thundersnow” in some areas. – Additional reporting: PA