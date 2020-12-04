Northern Ireland records six deaths and 449 new cases of Covid-19

Digital Desk Staff

Northern Ireland has recorded a further six deaths and 449 new cases of Covid-19.

There has now been a total of 1,032 confirmed Covid-19-related deaths in NI since the outbreak began.

To date, there have been 54,9177 positive cases confirmed in the North.

It comes as the first consignment of the coronavirus vaccine arrived in Northern Ireland earlier today. The initial batch is said to contain almost 25,000 doses.

Vaccinations are expected to begin as early as next week.

Priority groups

Welcoming the arrival, the North’s Health Minister Robert Swann said: “We have been anticipating this news for many months and it is hugely welcome to receive the first batch of the vaccine today. I have been clear that we still have a long journey ahead of us, but we can be optimistic.

“Following authorisation of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine by MHRA on Wednesday, we have been able to move swiftly to co-ordinate the arrival of the first consignment and will now be able to commence the planned roll-out from early next week.

“Vaccinators will be the first to receive the vaccine, followed swiftly by priority groups.

“We are being guided on prioritisation by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation. It has identified care home residents and staff and health and social care workers as priority groups. Further details on prioritisation should be confirmed by next week.

“There are significant logistical challenges with distributing the vaccine to care homes. The Department of Health is actively exploring all avenues to achieve this priority objective, within the conditions on distribution set by the regulating body MHRA.”