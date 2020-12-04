Online bragging about sale of drugs and fireworks

Fireworks seized by gardaí in Clare earlier this year

A COUNCILLOR said people are bragging online about their involvement in the illegal sale of drugs and fireworks.

Rathvilly councillor Brian O’Donoghue made the comment at a recent meeting of the Carlow Joint Policing Committee.

“They are effectively bragging by taking part in these activities, putting up drugs for sale or saying they are selling fireworks.”

Cllr O’Donoghue asked if promoting illegal activity online was an offence.

Superintendent Aidan Brennan said it was not an offence in itself, but it should be brought to attention of gardaí. Supt Brennan also said the information could be used to obtain a warrant to search the defendant’s home.

 

