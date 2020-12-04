Six deaths and 265 new cases of Covid-19

Kenneth Fox

A further six deaths and an additional 265 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening by the Department of Health.

There has now been a total of 2,086 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

With tonight’s figures, there has also now been 73,491 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

There are currently 239 people in hospital with Covid-19 and a further 27 people in ICU.

Of the cases notified today, the Department of Health said: 133 are men and 131 are women, 66 per cent are under 45 years of age and the median age is 33 years old.

In terms of the location of today’s cases: 84 are in Dublin, 28 in Louth, 27 in Limerick, 19 in Donegal, 15 in Wicklow, 15 in Galway and the remaining 77 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

Day on day variations

Regarding a technical issue which delayed the uploading of laboratory results to the HPSC last night, they said it has been resolved.

Nphet said it led to a reduced number of cases reported in recent days and the reporting will be reflected in a higher number of cases tomorrow.

Day on day variations such as these are taken into account in all epidemiological analyses, they noted.

Speaking about tonight’s figures, Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, said: “We are now entering an important phase in our collective efforts to suppress spread of the virus.

“We have made significant progress and reduced transmission in our homes and communities, but it will take a consistent individual effort from everyone to keep up that momentum in coming weeks.

“The recent stabilisation in cases that we have experienced is fragile, but it is within our grasp to maximise our protection against the spread of Covid-19.”

Meanwhile, Dr Ronan Glynn, deputy chief medical officer said if people are heading out this weekend, they should make every effort to keep safe.

He is urging people to “plan ahead, meet outside where possible and keep your contacts to a minimum. Avoid crowded or poorly ventilated spaces and leave if your environment doesn’t feel safe.”