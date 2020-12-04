Superintendent will still head up Carlow policing

POLICING in Carlow will continue to be headed up by a superintendent, a meeting was told.

At a recent meeting of Carlow Joint Policing Committee, cllr Andrea Dalton asked what impact, positive or negative, would restructuring of the Carlow Kilkenny division have.

The Carlow Kilkenny division is in the process of expanding its base to include Wexford and Waterford.

Chief Superintendent Padraig Dunne heads up the new expanded district and he spoke about its impact on policing in Carlow.

Chief Supt Dunne assured the level of policing had not diminished in Carlow since he had taken over and restructuring commenced. He referred to an assurance given by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris and said a superintendent would continue to be based in Carlow.