Digital Desk Staff

Three men have been charged as part of a crackdown on crime and anti-social behaviour in Co Offaly.

They were arrested after a number of offensive weapons and tools were found during searches at 10 locations at Tullamore.

Cocaine and cannabis worth €1,400 were also seized in the town.

The three aged 49, 33 and 36 who were being questioned at Tullamore Garda station will appear before upcoming sittings of the District Court.