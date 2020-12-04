Virtual marathon raises €9k for Éist

Elizabeth Lee

A VIRTUAL marathon which involved scores of people has just raised €9,000 in much-needed funds for the Éist Cancer Support Services Centre.

After Carlow town native Teresa Kelly lost her beloved husband Paul to cancer in August, she decided that she wanted to honour his memory as well as raise funds for Éist.

Teresa and her friends had been training for the Dublin City Marathon, but when that event was cancelled she organised a sponsored walk/run/jog, where participants had a week to cover 42 kilometres. The virtual event finished on the October Bank Holiday weekend, when the marathon itself was scheduled to take place.

Members of Paul and Teresa’s families took part as well as other friends and the combined effort raised a whooping €9,000 for Éist.

The money is much needed because the centre’s usual main fundraisers haven’t taken place this year because of Covid-19 restrictions. Manager of the centre Claire Healy, who took part in the event along with five other Éist workers, said that the money is much appreciated.

“The amount raised is colossal, €9,000 is huge,” said a delighted Claire.

Teresa is also thrilled that she can finally give something back to the centre, where she’s been receiving counselling since Paul’s diagnosis and subsequent sad death.

“I wanted to highlight the work that Éist does, too, as well as raise the money in memory of Paul. I’ve also decided that this is going to be an annual event,” concluded Teresa.