Walkers who don’t wear high vis at night should be fined, says councillor

People who walk at night without high vis should be fined according to a county councillor.

A letter will be sent to government about the matter after it was pushed for by cllr Fergal Browne at a recent meeting of Carlow Joint Policing Committee.

Cllr Browne believed gardaí should have the powers to impose fines.

“They are a lot of people wearing high vis, walking, running and cycling and it makes a huge difference to road safety. Unfortunately at this time of year, people are wearing dark clothes and they cannot be seen.”

Superintendent Aidan Brennan replied there was no legislation but gardaí typically kept hi-vis items in their patrol cars.

“If they come across people at night they feel should be wearing a high vis jacket, often they will give them out.”

As of November, 26 pedestrians have died in Ireland this year.

Cllr Browne successfully pushed for the JPC write to the relevant government department about the matter.

“When you see the number of pedestrians killed let alone injured, we should take that extra step.”