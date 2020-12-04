What’s planned for your area

Carlow County Council received 13 planning applications between 27 November and 3 December.

APPLICATIONS RECEIVED:

Bagenalstown

Jamie O Neill & Michaela Brennan wish to construct a storey and a half type dwelling and detached garage at Kildreenagh,

Bagenalstown.

Bennekerry

Paul & Vannessa Reid wish to construct a single storey extension to the south and east elevations of existing dwelling at Rose Cottage, Busherstown, Bennekerry.

Carlow

HSE South wish to develop a single storey extension and alterations to the Sacred Heart Ward at Sacred Heart Hospital, Old Dublin Road, Carlow.

Graiguecullen

Fiona Murphy wishes to demolish a lean-to side shed, construct a rear and side extension at Colclough Avenue, Graiguecullen

Carlow.

Kilbride

Paul Kealy and Samantha Ansell wish to construct a single storey/part storey and a half dwelling with detached garage at Kilbride.

Kildavin

James Ryan wishes to construct a 4 bay slatted shed at Crowsgrove, Kildavin.

Peter Atkinson & Laura Breen wishes to erect of a dwelling house, domestic garage at Kildavin.

Stuart Willis wishes to erect a dwelling with services and domestic garage at Kildavin.

Leighlinbridge

Rhoda Reddy and Ross Reed wishes to erect extension at Milford Street, Leighlinbridge.

Palatine

Peter and Aisling McConnon wish to construct a part two storey, part single storey residence with garage at Burtonhall Demesne, Ballylennon, Palatine.

Rathoe

Aine Rooney wishes to construct a dwelling house at Rathoe.

Tullow

Kilcarrig Quarries Ltd wish to erect a aggregate wash plant, settlement lagoons at Roscat, Tullow.

Enda & Niamh Byrne wish to erect two storey extension at Moores Lane, Crosslow Tullow.