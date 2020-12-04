What’s planned for your area

Carlow County Council received 13 planning applications between 27 November and 3 December.
APPLICATIONS RECEIVED:
Bagenalstown
Jamie O Neill & Michaela Brennan wish to construct a storey and a half type dwelling and detached garage at Kildreenagh,
Bagenalstown.
Bennekerry
Paul & Vannessa Reid wish to construct a single storey extension to the south and east elevations of existing dwelling at Rose Cottage, Busherstown, Bennekerry.
Carlow
HSE South wish to develop a single storey extension and alterations to the Sacred Heart Ward at Sacred Heart Hospital, Old Dublin Road, Carlow.
Graiguecullen
Fiona Murphy wishes to demolish a lean-to side shed, construct a rear and side extension at Colclough Avenue, Graiguecullen
Carlow.
Kilbride
Paul Kealy and Samantha Ansell wish to construct a single storey/part storey and a half dwelling with detached garage at Kilbride.
Kildavin
James Ryan wishes to construct a 4 bay slatted shed at Crowsgrove, Kildavin.
Peter Atkinson & Laura Breen wishes to erect of a dwelling house, domestic garage at Kildavin.
Stuart Willis wishes to erect a dwelling with services and domestic garage at Kildavin.
Leighlinbridge
Rhoda Reddy and Ross Reed wishes to erect extension at Milford Street, Leighlinbridge.
Palatine
Peter and Aisling McConnon wish to construct a part two storey, part single storey residence with garage at Burtonhall Demesne, Ballylennon, Palatine.
Rathoe
Aine Rooney wishes to construct a dwelling house at Rathoe.
Tullow
Kilcarrig Quarries Ltd wish to erect a aggregate wash plant, settlement lagoons at Roscat, Tullow.
Enda & Niamh Byrne wish to erect two storey extension at Moores Lane, Crosslow Tullow.