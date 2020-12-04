Winning €10.7m Lotto ticket sold in local store in Cork village

James Cox

“Please tell me you’re calling to let me know I’ve sold the winning ticket,” were the first words out of the mouth of a popular Cork retailer when the National Lottery called him on Thursday evening to inform him that he had sold the winning ticket for last Wednesday night’s €10.7 million Lotto jackpot.

The golden Quick Pick ticket, which won the biggest Lotto jackpot so far in 2020, was sold at the Spar store in Mount Oval village in Rochestown, Co Cork.

2020 has been a tough year for everybody but knowing that somebody in the area may be €10.7 million richer today is a huge buzz for us.

Owner of the shop is Cork native Shane Cantillon who runs the local store with the help of his brother Mark, his father Greg and an additional 30 local staff members.

The National Lottery has also confirmed that it is still waiting to hear from the latest Lotto millionaire of 2020 and reminded all players in Co Cork to check their tickets.

Mr Cantillon said that he has always promised his staff a huge celebration if they sell a big winning lottery ticket, and he intends to throw the bash of a lifetime to thank them for their incredible work after a tough 12 months.

“My phone lit up last night and to my surprise, the National Lottery number came up. I was aware the winning Lotto ticket was won in Cork, so I knew it could only be one thing — I must have sold the winning ticket. Anybody working in the retail trade will tell you that selling a winning lottery ticket to one of your own customers is the next best thing to winning it yourself.

“Working with my entire family in the business makes this win even more special. The ethos of the business is all about being local, supporting local communities and local suppliers and now one of our local customers is worth over €10 million!

“2020 has been a tough year for everybody but knowing that somebody in the area may be €10.7 million richer today is a huge buzz for us. We’re only a couple of weeks away from Christmas, so I hope that it brings them and their family tremendous hope, joy and happiness for many, many years.”

The winning numbers were 9, 12, 22, 28, 35 and 47 — the bonus number was 37.

