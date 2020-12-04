Woman (50s) dies after three-car crash in Co Roscommon

Friday, December 04, 2020

A woman has died after a three-car collision in Co Roscommon.

The incident took place on the N5 at Stokestown, between Scramogue Cross and Tarmonbarry, at about 8.00am on Friday.

The driver of one of the cars, a woman in her 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman in her 40s was taken to Tullamore Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. A woman (40s) and a 12-year-old boy were taken to Ballinasloe Hospital for treatment.

The road is closed for a forensic examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to contact Castlerea Garda station (094 962 1630), the Garda Confidential Line (1800 666 111), or any Garda station.

