13 deaths and 456 cases of Covid-19

Kenneth Fox

A further 13 deaths and an additional 456 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed by the Department of Health this evening.

It means there has now been a total of 2,099 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

There is also now a total of 73,948 confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) said because of a technical issue that delayed the uploading of laboratory results recently, it led to a reduced number of cases reported in recent days.

They said the reporting is reflected in a higher number of cases today.

Of the cases notified today, the Department of Health said : 219 are men and 235 are women, 59 per cent are under 45 years of age and the median age is 39 years old

In terms of the location of tonight’s cases: 197 are in Dublin, 37 in Donegal, 33 in Limerick, 21 in Louth, 20 in Kilkenny and the remaining 148 cases are spread across 21 other counties.

There are currently 231 people in hospital with Covid-19 and a further 28 people in ICU with the virus.