Artwork of Carlow student features on Texaco calendar

By Elizabeth Lee

A PRIZE-WINNING artwork entered by Carlow student Caitlin Rea is one of 13 pieces selected from the archives to illustrate the 2021 Texaco Children’s Art Competition calendar .

Among artworks drawn from the past 16 years of the competition, Caitlin submitted her entry entitled Snow leopard in 2014, when she was a pupil at St Mary’s National School, Bagenalstown.

Winning third prize in the six years and under age category, her piece appears during the month of January in the calendar, where it can be enjoyed in thousands of homes throughout Ireland during 2021.

Commenting at the time, a competition adjudicator said that Caitlin’s piece was “one of a number that perfectly reflects the artistic talent and creativity that many young people in Ireland possess and the essential role schools play by encouraging and inspiring their students through art education”.

Calendars are currently available through a select number of Texaco service stations and Texaco branded distributors countrywide and through Texoil, Valero’s own home heating oil division.