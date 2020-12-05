Country stars sing for Coco

By Elizabeth Lee

A MEDLEY of country stars has just recorded a version of ***White Christmas*** to raise funds for a boy who has cerebral palsy.

Six-year-old Cosmin Manole, known as Coco, was born in Romania in 2014, but his parents Razvan and Christine moved to Ireland for a better life for him, settling in Friar’s Green, Carlow town.

Razvan is Coco’s full-time carer and believes that a laser treatment in Canada would be greatly beneficial to the youngster. Unfortunately, the family need to raise €15,000 to fund the trip.

Since ***The Nationalist*** highlighted the Manole family’s plight, several events have been organised to raise funds, including the Christmas country single.

Lauren Kirwan is a DJ with Carlow FM and a family friend of Manoles. She approached her colleagues in the radio station about raising funds for Coco and they hit upon releasing a festive single. They put out a call for singers to contribute and were blown away when some of the best voices on the Irish country music scene came forward. Among the 22 country stars who sang on the record were Aishling Rafferty, Michelle Murphy, Lynn Campbell and Owen Mac.

The single is available to download on iTunes, but Carlow FM is also selling hard copies for a donation of €5 made payable through PayPal to [email protected]

Carlow town native Tricia Lowry also heard of Coco’s appeal and has organised a massive raffle to raise funds for his Canadian trip.

She has now collected amazing prizes like hotel stays, afternoon tea treats, restaurant vouchers and the obligatory turkey and ham donations. The tickets are on sale in Kane’s Gala on the Old Burrin Road, Carlow or from Tricia directly through Facebook or even by email on [email protected], where payment may be made through PayPal or Revolut. The raffle will take place on Sunday 20 December.