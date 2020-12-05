Death notices and funeral arrangements

Brendan Maddock

30 Rossmore View, Graiguecullen and formerly Ballyharmon, Carlow, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on December 4th, 2020, at his home.

Beloved husband of Ann, much loved father of Caroline, Richard and Brendan, adored grandfather of Michelle, Gary, Jennifer, Rebecca, Ann, Mary, Brendan and James and cherished brother of John, Ann and Marie.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law Gary, Brendan’s partner Yvonne, brother, sister, mother-in-law Bridie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncle, nephew Jeffrey, relatives and friends.

May Brendan’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place for family and close friends in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, on Monday at 11am and will be followed by burial in Sleaty New Cemetery.

For those that wish to attend but cannot due to restrictions, Brendan’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, online streaming service by using the following link.

http://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/

Fergus Keating

2 St Lazerian’s Terrace, Graiguecullen, Carlow, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on December 4th, 2020, at The Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow.

Much loved father of Colin, Louise, Elaine, Anthony and Rachel, adored grandfather of Rebecca, John, Ava, Abbey, Kerri, Aoife, Tommy, Emma and Robbie and cherished brother of P.J, Deirdre and the late Noel.

He will be sadly missed by his loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brother, sister, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Fergus’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Graiguecullen, for family and close friends on Sunday from 4-6p.m

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place for family and close friends in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, on Monday at 1.30pm and will be followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

For those that wish to attend but cannot due to restrictions, Fergus’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, online streaming service by using the following link.

http://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/





Michael O’ Hanlon

83 Dolmen Gardens, Pollerton, Carlow / Palmerstown, Dublin

died December 3rd, 2020, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Ex Telecom Éireann/Eircom and former Captain of Killerig Golf Club, Co. Carlow. Sadly missed by his children Helena, Imelda, Dave, Barry and their mother Mary. Deeply regretted by his brothers Oliver and Joseph, his niece Theana and his son-in-law Daniel. Much loved grandfather to his nine grandchildren. Michael will be sadly missed by all his friends at St. Patrick’s GAA club, Palmerstown, St. Vincent’s GAA club, Malahide Road, and all his relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Michael Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cushen’s Funeral Home, Kilcarrig Street, Bagenalstown, for family and close friends on Sunday, 6th December, from 12-6pm. Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for family and close friends in St. Andrew’s Church, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow, on Monday, 7th December, at 11am and will be followed by burial in The Cemetery of the Assumption, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow. For those who wish to attend but cannot due to restrictions, Michael’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on St. Andrew’s Church, Bagenalstown online streaming service by using the following link http://www.bagenalstownparish.ie/

Derek HUTTON

465 Pollerton Big, Pollerton, Carlow

Derek Hutton, died 2 December (suddenly) at his home aged 42years. Most cherished youngest son of John (Jack) and Margaret. Sadly missed by his heartbroken parents, brothers Gary and Shane, their partners Chiara and Jackie, uncles James, Michael and Pat, aunts Marcella, Maureen and Winnie, nephews and nieces Emma, Sean, Cate, Ruairí, Daragh and Neasa, cousins, relatives and friends.

Owing to Government guidelines a private Funeral Mass (max 25) will be celebrated on Monday morning at 11am in The Church of the Holy Family, Askea followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow. The Mass may be viewed on the parish webcam with the following link www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/.