Doctors ‘shooting themselves in foot’, Varadkar said in text to Ó Tuathail

Digital Desk Staff

Leo Varadkar told GPs representative Maitiú Ó Tuathail that doctors would be “shooting themselves in the foot” by campaigning against Fine Gael in general election campaigns in a text sent two years ago.

The texts, from October 11th, 2018, saw former National Association of General Practitioners (NAGP) president Ó Tuathail warn Mr Varadkar that GPs were considering “actively campaigning” against Fine Gael.

The text exchange was released to The Irish Times under a Freedom of Information request.

“Including posters in waiting room, handing leaflets to patients and placing posters on lampposts,” said one of the text messages released to The Irish Times.

Mr Varadkar replied: “Who will [they] campaign for. SF and leftists want you all on salaries and not big ones. Maybe €60k. Labour wants free GP for everyone within a few years. Foot and shoot spring to mind.”

IMO pay deal

Dr Ó Tuathail and the Tánaiste were embroiled in controversy in November after a leaked copy of a confidential pay deal with a rival group, the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO), was revealed.

Mr Varadkar sent a copy of the deal to the NAGP president before it was signed off.

Mr Varadkar admitted this was “not best practice” but insisted he did nothing wrong and that he was simply trying to get as many GPs on board for the deal as possible.

Sinn Féin subsequently tabled a motion of no-confidence in the Tánaiste but the Government responded with a motion of confidence which passed in the Dáil by 92 votes to 65.

His text to Dr Ó Tuathail continued: “Hopeful talks with IMO will result in a deal on increased resources but they have to be realistic. Budget is limited even with the extra billion.”

This was a reference to a €1 billion increase in health funding that had been made in Budget 2019.

Dr Ó Tuathail replied: “We are rightly f-cked I know this. It’s just frustrating. Like campaigning for FF. I think I’ll resign before I do that.” Mr Varadkar said: “Only way to stop it is for GPs to sign up to a deal that’s affordable for the taxpayer and good for patients – phased reversal of Fempi [recession-era cuts], new money for new services and phased extension for free GP care to those on lower incomes.”