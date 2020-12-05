  • Home >
Gardaí appeal for information after Garda injured in hit-and-run

Saturday, December 05, 2020

Digital Desk Staff

Gardaí are appealing for information following a hit-and-run on the M1 in Co Louth this afternoon.

At about 1:45pm, a garda road patrol stopped a car heading north on the M1 motorway near Junction 20.

An officer left his car to speak with the driver, but the suspect’s car took off and struck him.

The garda, a member of the Dundalk Roads Policing Unit, was rushed by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

He has suffered serious injuries, but it is thought that he will survive the incident.

Gardaí are still trying to find the driver who hit him and still do not know what the car looks like. They are looking for anyone who might have seen what happened to come forward.

Anyone who recorded dashcam footage on the M1 in the early afternoon is being asked to share it with investigators — as they work to track down the suspect

