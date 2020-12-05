Gardaí appealing for witnesses after five teenagers injured in Cork crash

James Cox

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after five teenagers were injured in a single vehicle road traffic collision in Youghal, Co Cork on Thursday.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a traffic collision at Monearmor, Youghal, Co Cork at approximately 9:20pm on Thursday, December 3rd.

A 17-year-old male suffered serious injuries during the incident and was taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment.

Two males and two females in their late teens were also taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The road was closed for a short period to allow for an examination by Forensic Collision Investigators. It has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the area between 9 and 9.30pm who may have witnessed this incident or anyone who may have camera footage (including dash cam) to contact gardaí in Youghal on 024 92200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.