Gardaí seize drugs worth €50,000 in Dublin operation

James Cox

Gardaí seized drugs worth €50,000 after conducting a search operation in Ringsend, Co Dublin yesterday.

The search was part of an ongoing intelligence led operations targeting drugs distribution networks by gardaí in collaboration with Revenue Customs Service.

During the operation gardaí searched an address in the Ringsend area under warrant. Illegal drugs were recovered including Diazepam pills (d10s) valued at €47,000 and Cannabis worth €6,000. The drugs will be sent on for analysis.

Gardaí attached to DMR South Central Divisional Drugs Unit seize Diazepam pills worth €47k (analysis pending) & arrest a two people during a search operation in the Ringsend area of Dublin this evening. pic.twitter.com/h3kuwxcxVf — Garda Info (@gardainfo) December 4, 2020

A man and woman both aged in their 20s were arrested and are currently detained at Irishtown Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.