Gardaí seize drugs worth €50,000 in Dublin operation

Saturday, December 05, 2020

James Cox

Gardaí seized drugs worth €50,000 after conducting a search operation in Ringsend, Co Dublin yesterday.

The search was part of an ongoing intelligence led operations targeting drugs distribution networks by gardaí in collaboration with Revenue Customs Service.

During the operation gardaí searched an address in the Ringsend area under warrant. Illegal drugs were recovered including Diazepam pills (d10s) valued at €47,000 and Cannabis worth €6,000. The drugs will be sent on for analysis.

A man and woman both aged in their 20s were arrested and are currently detained at Irishtown Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Three charged as weapons and tools are seized

Saturday, 05/12/20 - 9:56am

Doctors ‘shooting themselves in foot’, Varadkar said in text to Ó Tuathail

Saturday, 05/12/20 - 9:32am

Gardaí appealing for witnesses after five teenagers injured in Cork crash

Saturday, 05/12/20 - 8:44am