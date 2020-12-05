ICA ladies donate food hampers to St Clare’s Kitchen

By Elizabeth Lee

WITH no meetings since February, members of the ever-industrious Ballyloughan ICA had to turn their attention to new projects this year. For their latest project, the ladies decided put together hampers that include non-perishable food and toiletries for a local charity.

Items were left into the Centra Service Station in Bagenalstown and the response was overwhelming, with family and friends of the members also donating items. St Clare’s Hospitality Kitchen, Graiguecullen was the lucky beneficiary, with Fr John Dunphy and Isobel Brooker gratefully accepting the generous gifts.

A special word of thanks goes to Leighlinbridge ICA and the staff of Saplings school, Goresbridge for their very generous donations.

The Ballyloughlin ICA ladies are now on the lookout for a project for 2021.