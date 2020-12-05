Jimmy was a dedicated family man who loved a flutter on the horses

By Charlie Keegan

JIMMY Hutton, Busherstown, Bennekerry, Carlow passed away at Naas General Hospital on Tuesday 20 October, having taken seriously at ill at his home.

Born on 22 January 1945, Jimmy was son of the late Paddy and Margaret (née Brien) from St Mary’s Park, Carlow. He was one of a family of six – four boys, two girls – being predeceased by his younger brother Joe, who died in June 2016 at the age of 69.

Educated by the Christian Brothers in Carlow, Jimmy was a good footballer in his young days, playing for The Park in the famous Street Leagues organised by the Brothers. He later played club football for Éire Óg and O’Hanrahan’s but gave up the game before reaching senior level.

An industrious man all his life, Jimmy was a self-employed painter and decorator who worked his trade throughout the general Carlow area, also taking in areas of surrounding counties.

In 1964 he went to live in Manchester, where his sister Kathleen already resided. Jimmy took up a painting apprenticeship while living in England and continued that line of work when returning to his native Carlow.

Jimmy worked for Carlow painter and decorator, the late JJ Lambert, and with John Kelly, Bagenalstown before branching out and becoming self-employed in his trade.

In 1988, ill health struck and he underwent a triple heart by-pass operation and had been in good health up to a short time before his passing. He was admitted to St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny some five weeks before his death.

Jimmy married Betty Lyons from Ballybar Lower on 6 December 1975 in St Joseph’s Church, Tinryland. The couple went on to have five children – four boys and a girl.

He had a serious interest in greyhounds, which he bred and raced. Jimmy’s most notable success came in 1984, when his dog Danubio Mink won the McCalmont Cup race at the Kilkenny track.

Later on, when son Brendan was a member of Carlow Pony Club, Jimmy’s interest turned to horses and he supported Brendan when he competed in cross-country, showjumping and Tetrathon equine events.

Jimmy also enjoyed a flutter on the horses and would study form in the sporting press. Jimmy and Betty also enjoyed a day out at the races, in particular going to meetings at Gowran Park, The Curragh and Leopardstown.

The Huttons’ son Brendan and daughter Josephine both live in New Zealand. Jimmy and Betty had made a number of visits Down Under over the years, their last trip being at Christmas 2019.

A committed family man who took a keen interest in the lives of his children, grandchildren and siblings, Jimmy’s death creates a huge void in the lives of his nearest and dearest.

Jimmy reposed at home in Busherstown before removal of his remains to the Church of the Holy Family, Askea on Saturday 24 October, where his funeral Mass was celebrated by Fr Tom Little, PP, Askea-Bennekerry-Tinryland. The singing was by Fr Liam Lawton and the readings were done by Francesca and Bryan.

His grandchildren read the Prayers of the Faithful.

Significant symbols of Jimmy’s life brought forward at the start of Mass by Patrick, Niall, Janet and Gabi were his trademark peaked cap, his glasses, his paint bucket and brush and a copy of the ***Racing Post***.

Brendan and Josephine were unable to attend the obsequies due to the Covid-19 lockdown. Between them, they composed a eulogy to their dad, which was videoed and shown during the Mass. Brendan and Josephine, along with Kathleen and Mary in England, were able to follow the Mass on webcam.

Following Mass, Jimmy was laid to rest St Mary’s Cemetery, with Fr Little reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

He is mourned by his wife Betty, children Patrick (Graiguecullen), Bryan (Ballyconnell, Clonmore) Niall (Ballybar Lower), Josephine (Red Beach, Auckland, New Zealand) and Brendan (Cambridge , New Zealand), brothers Paddy (Ashgrove, Tullow Road) and Bill (New Oak Estate), sisters Kathleen McLoughlin and Mary Killick (both Manchester, England), his cherished grandchildren Lee, Giulia, Chloe, Alessandro, Abi, Ethan, Kian and Aoife, son-in-law Nigel, daughters-in-law Janet and Francesca, Niall’s partner Gabi, Brendan’s partner Emily, nephews, nieces, kind neighbours and his many friends.

The Month’s Mind for Jimmy Hutton was held on Sunday 23 November in the Church of the Holy Family, Askea.