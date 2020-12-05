Latest Carlow Covid-19 figures

Five further cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Carlow on Saturday evening among 456 cases nationally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today also been notified of 13 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

There has now been a total of 2,099 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

There has been 55 cases in the last two weeks in Carlow and the county has the seventh highest rate of Covid in Ireland. The county has a rate of 97 cases per 100,000 compared to the national figures of 81.

Of the cases notified today:

219 are men / 235 are women

59% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 39 years old

197 in Dublin, 37 in Donegal, 33 in Limerick, 21 in Louth, 20 in Kilkenny and the remaining 148 cases are spread across 21 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 231 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 28 are in ICU. 5 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.